Kremlin highlights Russia’s ‘consistent and very serious’ climate policy

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Moscow's climate policy is consistent and very serious, and the country's actions in this field are not timed to coincide with any specific events, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Russia's climate actions are not timed to coincide with any event. We are not minimizing the importance of the event (the climate conference - TASS) in Glasgow, but Russia's actions are consistent and very serious," Peskov said.

"These are measures related to combating forest fires. Given our vast geography, this is a very difficult task. [This and] measures to diversify our energy balance, have already yielded results because our energy balance is much greener than the energy balance of many countries," he added.

Peskov recalled that at Glasgow’s climate conference, Russia was represented by a delegation, which included Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Change Ruslan Edelgeriev. "[They] were very active at the conference," the press secretary noted.

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, opened on November 1 in Glasgow, Scotland. The event was supposed to be held back in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. About 20,000 people arrived in Glasgow to participate in the conference, including leaders from more than 120 countries.