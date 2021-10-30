Lavrov, Wang Yi hail practical results of Moscow talks on Afghanistan

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi focused on Afghanistan at their talks on the margins of the G20 summit in Rome on Saturday, noting the meaningful practical results of the Moscow Format Consultations and the Extended Troika meetings.

"Additionally, they touched upon pressing regional and international issues, including the situation in Afghanistan and developments in the Asia-Pacific Region in light of the recent creation of new narrow-bloc organizations that are eroding the ASEAN-centered architecture of regional security and stability," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement after the two ministers’ meeting.

"They noted the tangible practical results of the Extended Troika meetings and the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan in the context of further promotion of the intra-Afghan national reconciliation, along with coordination of international efforts to facilitate the post-conflict reconstruction in that country," the statement says.