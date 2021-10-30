Putin says unacceptable to infringe on prerogatives of World Health Organization

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. It is unacceptable to infringe on the prerogatives of the World Health Organization (WHO), Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video conference address to a G20 summit on Saturday.

"Given the current situation, the role of the World Health Organization is becoming more and more important and its activities deserve global support," the head of state pointed out. According to Putin, "steps that would infringe on the prerogatives of the WHO, which works under the auspices of the United Nations, are unacceptable.".