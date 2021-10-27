‘Purely commercial’: Kremlin dismisses claims of ‘politicized’ gas talks with Moldova

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The Russian-Moldovan gas negotiations are fully commercial without any politically-charged nuances, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"No political aspects exist nor can there be any. These are purely commercial talks. There is a need [for gas], a business proposal is on the table, so is a proposed discount, and there is also the problem of accumulated debt. All this is commercial in nature, there is no politicization here and there cannot be," Peskov stressed.

He was asked to comment on a publication by the Financial Times claiming that Moscow is putting forward political conditions in talks with Chisinau.

Moldovan Deputy Prime Ministers Andrey Spinu and Vladislav Kulminsky held negotiations with Gazprom last week on a new, long-term deal but came up empty. They will continue on Wednesday. Spinu arrived in St. Petersburg to meet with Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller.

The Russian gas giant is asking Moldova to pay off its $709-mln debt. Chisinau was offered an option to defer payment of what it owes. Gazprom is also ready to provide a 25% discount on gas, but Moldova is not yet ready to take advantage of this.

During the negotiations, the parties extended the current gas supply agreement until the end of October. This month, Moldova is importing gas at a market price of about $790 per 1,000 cubic meters. Chisinau is seeking to lower the cost of gas to an average of $200-300 per 1,000 cubic meters. Last year, the country paid an average of $148 for the same volume. Gazprom is ready to prolong the contract for November if Moldova pays in full for the September and October supplies. At present, some of Moldova’s enterprises have been switched to fuel oil, and a state of emergency has been introduced in the country. The former Soviet state has begun to look for alternative gas suppliers.