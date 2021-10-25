Moscow expects US to fulfill promise of assistance to Afghanistan, says Russian envoy

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Moscow is counting on Washington to will fulfill its promise of socio-economic assistance to Afghanistan, Russian Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said, addressing an online press conference on Monday.

"We expect that our US colleagues are indeed determined to make good on the statements that were voiced at the highest level, which concern their commitment to continue providing assistance to the Afghan people. It's not only about humanitarian assistance that is urgently needed at the moment, but first, reconstruction efforts need to be launched that will transform into development," he pointed out.

"This is why we expect that our US colleagues will fulfill these promises and will work closely not only with the Troika but in a wider sense, with regional powers, as well as on a more wide, global scale," the Russian presidential envoy added.

Kabulov also said that US was not the only country with whom Moscow was in consultations on the issue. He specified that he had held consultations with his French colleagues last week. "I expect to meet with Germany’s Afghan envoy before the end of the week," he said.

According to the senior Russian diplomat, wider cooperation aimed at providing assistance to Afghanistan tops the agenda. "We will work with all the key global and international partners, apart from the regional ones," Kabulov stressed.