Russia preparing emergency humanitarian aid for Afghanistan — envoy

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense and Emergencies Ministries are preparing humanitarian aid that they will render to Afghanistan as emergency assistance soon, Special Russian Presidential Representative for Afghanistan, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov said at an online conference on Monday.

"Under the president’s order, a new humanitarian operation is being prepared to provide emergency assistance to the Afghan people. The Defense and Emergencies Ministries are preparing transport aviation flights and this work is in full swing. There are a lot of logistical issues they are handling with the support of the Foreign Ministry. I am not ready to announce the exact date and it is better to turn to the Defense or Emergencies Ministry but I believe that this will happen in coming days," the envoy said.

The participants in the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan held on October 20 called for providing urgent humanitarian and economic aid to the country for its recovery. The participants in the Moscow talks also proposed launching a collective initiative to convene a representative international donor conference on Afghanistan under the UN aegis as soon as possible.

The Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale offensive to seize control of Afghanistan after the United States declared its intention in the spring of this year to withdraw its troops from the country.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul without encountering any resistance while Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. The Taliban declared on September 6 that they had established control of the entire Afghan territory and on September 7 they announced an interim government in Afghanistan that has not been recognized by any country so far.