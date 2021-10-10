Lavrov to attend jubilee Nonaligned Movement forum in Belgrade

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part on Monday in the jubilee forum of the Nonaligned Movement - the international organization of more than 100 countries speaking against participation in military-political blocs and supporting peaceful coexistence of peoples.

Russia obtained the observer status in the Nonaligned Movement in August 2021.

According to organizers, 105 countries will participate in the forum and 43 delegations will be headed by foreign ministers.