Lavrov calls on US to use influence on Pristina to ensure talks with Belgrade

BELGRADE, October 10. /TASS/. Washington should use its influence on Pristina to ensure the negotiating process with Belgrade that would yield agreements in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday after talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

"We insist that our American partners should use their influence, and it is quite considerable, on Pristina to ensure the normal negotiating process and to reach agreements that would be in line with Resolution 1244 and would be accepted by our Serbian friends," he said.

The minister noted Moscow’s concern "over the provocation staged in the north of Kosovo in late September." "We praised the restraint demonstrated by Kosovo’s leadership and President Vucic personally, which made it possible to settle the crisis and stop Kosovars’ provocative actions," Lavrov stressed.

According to Lavrov, in its contacts with the European Union, the Russian side always points to "Brussels’ responsibility for the mediatory role initiated by Brussels and endowed conferred to the European Union by the United Nations General Assembly resolution." "It is high time to implement the agreements that were reached years ago, in particular the agreement on the community of Serb municipalities in Kosovo, which was officially reached as far back as 2013," the minister noted. "It does no credit to the European Union to connive at Kosovars’ attempts o dodge this major agreement so important for Kosovo’s Serb population."

Moscow will demand agreements between Belgrade and Pristina be implemented, Lavrov said.

"As for dialogue, we insist that the European Union bears special responsibility. Because the United Nations General Assembly conferred a mediatory role to the European Union. And at least, the existing agreements, in particular on the community of Serb municipalities in Kosovo, must be implemented immediately," Lavrov stressed.

"We will demand that what Pristina and Belgrade agree be implemented," he added.

On September 23, Kosovo policemen attacked three Serbs. One of them was taken to hospital. Serbian President Aleksanadar Vucic called on the West to exert influence on Pristina and demanded special police force be pulled back to the initial positions. On September 30, the sides said they had agreed to begin de-escalation of the situation.