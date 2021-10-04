Lavrov highlights role of depoliticized dialogue for higher trust, mutual understanding

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Building a depoliticized dialogue is necessary to strengthen trust and mutual understanding among the peoples, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a message of greeting to the 5th international forum ‘Russia and Ibero-America in a Globalizing World: History and Modernity' posted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday.

"Your forum, notable for its reputable lineup and a busy program, established itself as a respectable expert platform for a comprehensive discussion on issues of Russia’s cooperation with the countries of Latin America, the Caribbean and the Iberian Peninsula," the minister said.

"Today, when the world is going through truly global changes, efforts to build a depoliticized dialogue in the interests of strengthening trust and mutual understanding among the peoples deserve respect and support," Lavrov stressed.

The top diplomat’s message was read out at a plenary meeting by the director of the Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department Alexander Shchetinin.