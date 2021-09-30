Russia, Kazakhstan sign 13 documents during interregional forum, says president

NUR-SULTAN, September 30. /TASS/. Kazakhstan and Russia signed 13 papers during the 17th Inter-regional Cooperation Forum that took place in the online format of September 28-30, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Thursday.

"I believe that today’s conversation was constructive and business-like. We hashed over the main problems and defined the goals for the upcoming period, and assigned specific tasks. During the forum, we signed 13 documents," he said.

According to the president, the signed papers deal with the preservation and restoration of endangered species and strengthening economic ties between the regions and businessmen.

The head of state noted that the governments and regions of both countries would have a lot of work to do.

"It is particularly pleasant that we were able to successfully ‘weave’ the topic of ecology and green development into the traditional industrial and economic agenda of this forum. This is not a trendy comment but an objective need. Basically, this is the future of our countries," the president said.

On September 28-29, three subject-oriented panel sessions took place within the forum, with representatives from Russia and Kazakhstan exchanging opinions on transboundary water bodies, climate change, and flora and fauna. Besides, on September 28, the Russian-Kazakh business council dubbed "Cooperation in the Field of Ecology and Green Growth" took place in the online format.

Initially, the forum was supposed to take place in November 2020 in Kokshetau, Kazakhstan. However, the event was postponed and turned into an online format due to the coronavirus pandemic.