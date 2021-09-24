Lavrov to meet chairman of Libya’s Presidential Council at UN on Friday

UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to hold meetings with Chairman of Libya’s Presidential Council Mohamed al-Menfi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, as well as to attend a ministerial meeting in the Russia -Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) format, a source in the Russian delegation told TASS.

"Contacts with the chairman of Libya’s Presidential Council, the UN Secretary General, Slovenia’s president and Mali’s foreign minister have been scheduled, along with a Russia - GCC ministerial meeting," the source said.

Lavrov arrived at the UN Headquarters on Wednesday to attend the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly. The Russian foreign minister has already held a number of bilateral meetings with foreign counterparts. On September 25, Lavrov is delivering a speech in political discussions at the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly.