Russia's election authority certifies State Duma elections as valid

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC) has validated the results of the State Duma elections held on September 17-19. All 15 members of the CEC signed a protocol and summary tables containing the voting results.

"The final protocols of election commissions involved in the State Duma elections fairly reflect the outcome of the vote," CEC Chairperson Ella Pamfilova pointed out. According to her, the CEC "certifies the State Duma elections as valid."

CEC member Yevgeny Kolyushin, who represents the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF), expressed "a special opinion" on the results of the vote.

According to the CEC, United Russia gained 324 seats in parliament, the CPRF got 57, the A Just Russia - For Truth party received 27, the Liberal Democrartic Party (LDPR) secured 21 and New People won 13 seats. In addition, Rodina, the Party of Growth and the Civic Platform will send one MP each. The eighth State Duma will also include five independent lawmakers.

United Russia came in first in the 2016 elections, winning 343 seats, and was followed by the CPRF (42), the LDPR (39) and A Just Russia (23). Two seats went to Rodina and the Civil Platform and another one to an independent candidate.