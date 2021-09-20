Russia waits for US explanations regarding cyber-attacks during State Duma elections - Embassy.
Russia waits for US explanations regarding cyber-attacks during State Duma elections
Putin offers sincere condolences to families of those killed in Perm — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russian president instructed Prime Minister to send ministers [Valery] Falkov and [Mikhail] Murashko to Perm in order to provide assistance to the injured as well as the relatives of those killed in the tragedy"
Read more
United Russia gets 49.63% of the votes with 95.05% of results processed — CEC
The party so far secures the constitutional majority in the lower house of parliament
Read more
Russia reveals unprecedented foreign meddling in legislative elections, says official
"Here one can see that Western countries definitely have crossed a certain line," Chairman of the Civic Chamber’s Coordinating Council for Public Control over Voting Maxim Grigoriev noted
Read more
Press review: France fumes over sub scandal and high voter turnout at Russia’s elections
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 20th
Read more
Russia does not rule out Kiev may quit Minsk Accords to impede settlement — diplomat
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko warned that Ukraine's military buildup and massive support from the West by no means contributed to a peace settlement of the conflict in the east of the country
Read more
French observers believe West has something to learn from Russian elections
"I would like to particularly note measures taken to ensure the participation of persons with limited mobility," he said
Read more
Six people dead in Russia’s Perm university shooting — ministry citing updated data
According to the Russian Health Ministry, 24 injured people are getting treatment
Read more
Shooter turns out to be Perm State University student — Investigative Committee
The shooter was wounded during the arrest
Read more
Europe to begin heating season with gas deficit in storage facilities — Gazprom
It was also mentioned that last winter, due to the cold winter and spring, the EU countries used a record volume of gas, and the period of pumping into storage this year began three weeks later than usual
Read more
Contact established with missing expedition in Siberia
The group was last seen near the town of Krivlyak on September 11 and did not reach its next stop
Read more
Russia-China-led bloc kicks off anti-terror drills in Urals
In the course of the drills, the troops will test new methods of conducting joint combat operations, considering the development of advanced armaments and the tactic of terrorist formations
Read more
French expert slams European Parliament’s pressure on observers of Crimea polls
On Thursday, the European Parliament called on the EU to tighten its policy towards Russia
Read more
Telegraph: AUKUS partnership was discussed at G7 summit without Macron’s knowledge
According to the report, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab assisted in the preparation of the agreement despite the warnings that such agreement will harm the relations with Beijing and Paris
Read more
United Russia gets 49.42% of votes with 80.1% of results processed — commission
The State Duma elections were held in Russia on September 17-19
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Force successfully tests new missile interceptor
The previous test of the new anti-missile was in April
Read more
Press review: State Duma vote goes remote and controversial US diplomat may come to Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 17th
Read more
SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft with civilian crew lands near Florida
The spacecraft was in orbit for about three days
Read more
‘We are open’: Russia-led bloc members in favor of Uzbekistan’s return, says diplomat
Uzbekistan was among the CSTO’s founding countries in 1992. In June 2012, Tashkent suspended its membership
Read more
Voting in parliamentary elections closes in Russia
Election commissions are beginning to process ballots and count votes
Read more
Russia, Sudan in talks on naval base on Red Sea coast — diplomat
Russia and Sudan signed a deal on establishing a Russian naval logistics base in Sudan in December 2020
Read more
Defense Ministry may consider purchase of Checkmate fighter — deputy prime minister
Yuri Borisov added that the plane possessed a number of features matching the parameters of fifth generation fighters, such as intra-fuselage hardpoints
Read more
Eight people killed in Perm State University shooting — Health Ministry
According to the ministry, 24 people were injured and are being treated, 19 of them have gunshot wounds
Read more
China shows "stunning" potential for gas demand growth, says Gazprom CEO
According to Alexey Miller, in general, gas consumption in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow by 1.5 trillion cubic meters by 2040
Read more
Putin notes shining individuality, rare beauty of voice of singer Anna Netrebko
Russian President has sent birthday greetings to National Artist of Russia
Read more
Perm university shooter apprehended — university
According to the university VK social media platform page, "the unidentified person entered the Perm State University campus at 11:00 a.m."
Read more
Russia’s partners in South Korea to start supplying Sputnik vaccine to global market
According to the official, the ceremony of shipping the first batch of Sputnik Light will be held in the near future in the presence of the RDIF leadership and GL Rapha
Read more
Erdogan’s visit to Russia being prepared, says Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, "the agenda [of the talks] will be very broad"
Read more
US Department of State regrets Russia's closure of OSCE border observer mission
"We continue to call on Russia to allow the Border Observer Mission mandate to be extended," a spokesperson said
Read more
First batch of Russian-made S-500 system enters service — Deputy PM
The S-500 will replace the S-400 Triumph air defense system
Read more
Putin extends counter-sanctions until end of 2022 — decree
The counter-sanctions were introduced in 2014
Read more
In disarming Perm active student shooter, highway patrol cop wounds perpetrator
At present, the situation on the university’s grounds is under the control of law enforcement agencies
Read more
European Parliament calls for investigation against Gazprom due to gas prices, says source
On Wednesday, the gas price on spot markets hit an all-time high, almost reaching $970 per 1,000 cubic meters at the peak
Read more
Shooting in Perm a huge tragedy for victims’ families, entire country — Putin
The law enforcement will do everything it takes to investigate this horrible crime and determine its cause, the Russian President added
Read more
Kadyrov wins elections in Chechnya after processing 100% of the voting results
To win, a gubernatorial candidate must clinch at least 50% plus one vote
Read more
Russia’s Lavrov, Shoigu will themselves reveal next steps after winning MP seats — Kremlin
Earlier, Sergey Perminov, a high-ranking United Russia party member, said that the decisions about allocating State Duma mandates in the party are yet to be made and that the consultations were still underway
Read more
Russian tycoon Tinkov reaches agreement with US Department of Justice
The sides requested the judge to appoint a court session on October 1
Read more
United Russia gets 48.56% of vote with 70% of results processed — CEC
A total of 14 political parties participated in the elections to the eighth Russian State Duma
Read more
Voter turnout in Russia's parliamentary elections equals 31.51% as of 8:00 pm, says CEC
This data do not include the distance electronic voting
Read more
Five political parties pass to Russian State Duma for first time in decades — CEC head
Besides, five self-nominees and three single-mandate constituency candidates, nominated by non-parliamentary parties passed to the Duma as well
Read more
European Parliament’s attempts to lecture Russian people are insulting — envoy
It is perceived as an insult to its intelligence and its ability to think independently, Vladimir Chizhov said
Read more