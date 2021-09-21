Russian Embassy slams London’s latest remarks about Skripal case as laughable

LONDON, September 21. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in the UK has branded London’s claims that a third person was allegedly involved in the 2018 Skripal poisoning case laughable, the diplomatic mission said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The attempt to present the information about the arrival and departure of a certain person to and from the UK in certain days of March 2018 as a ‘newly uncovered detail’ look particularly laughable," the embassy noted.

"At the meeting in the British Foreign Office today, we expressed categoric rejection of Scotland Yard’s approach to determining the truth and once again called on the British side to demonstrate official materials of the investigation as well as underlined that we continue insisting on obtaining information about Sergey and Yulia Skripals," the mission said.