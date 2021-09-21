‘Main troublemaker’: Official slams US geopolitical ‘experiments’ wrecking entire world

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Washington’s geopolitical experiments set off a domino reaction that decimates entire regions, including the West, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper on Tuesday.

"The United States is the main global troublemaker. Each of Washington's geopolitical experiments not only makes a certain country and its people suffer but also sets off a chain reaction that destabilizes entire regions, including the West," he pointed out.

According to Patrushev, "in the wake of the US fiasco" in Afghanistan, conditions are being created for a new migration crisis that would be even worse than the one in 2015. "The number of refugees that flocked across the Mediterranean Sea from Middle Eastern and North African countries devastated by the Americans was so enormous then that no one has so far been able to count them," the Russian Security Council secretary noted.

In his view, Washington and its allies "should bear responsibility for destroying the economies of sovereign states, stoking inter-ethnic and political tensions, and ramping up terrorist, extremist and other threats." "In particular, they should provide compensation that would go far beyond the multi-trillion dollar amounts that they shelled out on undermining stability across the world," Patrushev emphasized.