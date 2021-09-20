CEC plans to finalize State Duma election results on September 24, says chief

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The chairperson of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC), Ella Pamfilova, said on Monday that the CEC planned to sum up the results of the elections to the State Duma on Friday.

"I am not congratulating anybody now, until we officially sum up the results. We are scheduled to do this on Friday. Then we will congratulate and thank everybody," the CEC chief said.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) were held over three days - on September 17, 18 and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters went to the polls to cast ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions and in elections for 39 regional parliaments.