Voting results cancelled on three stations in three Russian regions — agency

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Voting results have been cancelled on three polling stations in Russia’s Crimea, Kalmykia and St. Petersburg, chief of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova said on Monday.

"According to the information we have received, the voting results on three polling stations in three Russian regions - Crimea, Kalmykia and St. Petersburg - have been cancelled in light of multiple voting procedure violations," she said.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) were held over three days - on September 17, 18 and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters went to the polls to cast ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions and in elections for 39 regional parliaments.