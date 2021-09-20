United Russia gets 49.63% of the votes with 95.05% of results processed — CEC

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The United Russia party secures 49.63% of the ballots on the party list to the State Duma (lower house of parliament) with 95.05% of the voting results processed, the Central Election Commission (CEC) data shows.

According to preliminary voting results, United Russia secures 112 mandates on the list. It is also dominating in 199 single-member constituencies. Thus, as a result, United Russia so far secures the constitutional majority in the lower house (over 300 mandates).

The Communist Party comes second with 19.20%, followed by the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (7.48%), A Just Russia - Patriots - For Truth (7.43%) and New People (5.4%). Thus, these five parties broke through the 5% barrier to enter the State Duma.

The Party of Pensioners comes sixth with 2.49% of the vote, followed by Yabloko and the Communists of Russia (1.29%). The other parties have less than one percent of the votes. Overall, 14 parties took part in the elections.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma were held over a period of three days - on September 17, 18 and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters went to the polls to cast ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions and in elections for 39 regional parliaments.