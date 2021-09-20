United Russia reaps 49.76% of votes after processing 85% of results, CEC reports

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. After processing 85% of the voting results, the nation’s ruling party, United Russia, has clinched 49.76% of the ballots on the party list to the Russian State Duma (lower house), the Central Election Commission said on Monday.

According to the voting results, the Communist Party came in second (19.61%), while the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia reaped 7.53%, A Just Russia — For Truth gained 7.34% and New People got 5.31% of the ballot. Thus, these five parties broke through the 5% barrier to enter the State Duma.

This is followed by the Russian Party of Pensioners for Social Justice with 2.51%, Communists of Russia with 1.31%, and Yabloko (1.11%). Other parties obtained less than 1% of the vote. Overall, some 14 parties took part in the polls.

Furthermore, candidates belonging to United Russia are dominating in 195 single-member constituencies.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma were held over a period of three days - on September 17, 18 and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters went to the polls to cast ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions and in elections for 39 regional parliaments.