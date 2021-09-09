Putin calls for strengthening emerging multipolar world order in address to BRICS summit

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Countries need to build effective cooperation and strengthen the emerging multipolar world order, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address to an online summit of the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) on Thursday.

"It is important to maintain and boost mutually respectful, constructive and effective cooperation globally, as well as to strengthen the emerging multipolar world order that consists of independent centers of economic growth and political influence, which certainly includes BRICS," Putin emphasized.

According to the Russian leader, "efforts to ensure the existence of countries that have different political and social systems, national interests and spiritual and moral values in accordance with the basic principles of international law enshrined in the United Nations Charter, including non-interference in the domestic affairs of others and respect for their sovereignty," guarantee the peaceful and sustained development of international relations.