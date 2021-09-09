Russian diplomat, US envoy discuss events involving Iran nuclear deal — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Special Representative for Iran Robert Malley have discussed the prospects for returning to the full-fledged implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program at the consultations in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the talks held on Wednesday and Thursday.

"A meaningful exchange of views on the prospects for restoring the full-fledged implementation of the JCPOA took place. Both sides reaffirmed their determination to continue cooperation in the ‘Vienna format’ involving all JCPOA member states, including Iran, along with US representatives," the ministry said.

It noted the importance of Tehran’s willingness to return to the negotiating table as soon as possible. The need for further work based on the outcome of the talks that took place in April-June was highlighted at the consultations as well, the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

"[The parties] emphasized the IAEA’s substantial contribution to the stabilization process and the revival of the JCPOA. Mutual intention to continue to support the agency’s verification activities in light of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 was expressed," the report said.