Senior Russian diplomat warns against revising Vienna agreements on Iran

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. It is unacceptable to depart from the negotiating positions that were achieved in the Vienna talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Wednesday.

"It is unacceptable to depart from these negotiating positions. Attempts to revise what was agreed in Vienna would be counterproductive and we will keep sending signals about that both to Iran and our colleagues from the Western group," he pointed out.

Ryabkov pointed out that Moscow maintained close contact with all parties to the negotiation process, holding teleconferences and consultations through embassies. "We have a deep partnership with China. China’s position on the Iran issue is similar to ours. We are content with how our countries are pursuing a policy aimed at finding a comprehensive solution to the task of restoring the JCPOA. We will try to make every possible effort to encourage our Western colleagues to do the same. Consequently, consultations with the US envoy are part of these efforts," Ryabkov concluded.

Talks involving Iran and five world powers (Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, China and France) on restoring the original nuclear deal have been taking place in Vienna since April. The agenda includes issues related to the lifting of US sanctions on Iran, Tehran’s implementation of its nuclear obligations and the United States’ return to the JCPOA. The deal’s participants are also holding separate consultations with the US, which don’t involve Iran. The delegations initially planned to complete the work in late May.