Putin to speak at EEF plenary session

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his work at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) opened in Vladivostok. The head of state will speak on Friday at the EEF plenary session.

Before the plenary session, the President will communicate via a video link with moderators and speakers of key sessions. They will inform the head of state about discussions on EEF floors and what was at top of mind.

Individual meetings of the head of state with investors are not planned as part of EEF.

Putin will later participate via a video conference in the inauguration ceremony of a logistical center for helium containers handling in Vladivostok.

The EEF plenary session will be the top event in the president’s program on Friday. It is expected to start at 15.00 pm local time (08.00 am Moscow time) and last for two hours, according to the Forum’s program.

About EEF

The sixth Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in a hybrid (combined online and in-person) format, the main topic of the business program is "New Opportunities for the Far East in a Changing World." Other programs that are part of the forum include Youth EEF, EEF Junior and Far East Street.