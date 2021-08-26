No definite position yet on number of Afghans Russia can receive — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia’s position with regards to the number of Afghan nationals the country is ready to receive has not yet been shaped, and this work is underway by migration authorities and Russia’s Foreign Ministry, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"There is no formed stance with regards to this," the Kremlin official said. "The work is underway both along the lines of migration authorities and along the lines of the Foreign Ministry," he added.

"The situation is changing, a lot of questions still remain, the position will be formulated as things clear up," the spokesman explained.

On Wednesday, Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov reported that Russian Defense Ministry aircraft had evacuated over 360 Afghans with Russian citizenship. The issue of bringing students from Afghanistan to study in Russia, according to the Russian Embassy in Kabul, is in the works and flights will be requested in September.