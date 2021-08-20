Russia will always be delighted to welcome Merkel, Putin promises

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia will always be pleased to welcome Angela Merkel, including after she steps down as the German chancellor, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a news conference after his talks with Merkel in the Kremlin on Friday.

"As you know, this visit of Ms. Merkel is so special since she is going to stand down as federal chancellor after September’s parliamentary election in Germany. But I would like to say straight away that we will always be glad to give a cordial reception in Russia to Ms. Merkel as a welcomed guest," Putin said.

According to the president, the talks with Merkel "were traditionally held in a constructive and businesslike atmosphere".