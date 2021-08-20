Germany remains one of Russia’s main partners in Europe, worldwide, Putin says

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Germany remains one of the main trade and economic partners of Russia in Europe and worldwide, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday before beginning talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Kremlin.

"I would like to note that Germany remains one of the main partners for us, both in Europe and in the world in general, among other things, thanks to your efforts as the federal chancellor during the previous 16 years. Country-wise, Germany for us is the second trade and economic partner following China. Despite the fact that in 2020 we had a rather serious downturn, now the trade turnaround has almost doubled over the first six months," Putin said.

The Russian president also noted the work of Russian-German bilateral mechanisms, groups and forums, including the Year of Germany in Russia dedicated to economic development. "We are constantly in touch over the phone," he added.

As the Kremlin press service reported earlier, the leaders of Russia and Germany are planning to discuss the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in various spheres as well as review a number of pressing international and regional issues.