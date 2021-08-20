EAEU PMs agree on cooperation on climate protection, Russian PM says

CHOLPON-ATA, August 20. /TASS/. The heads of government of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries have agreed on expanding cooperation on climate issues, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reported.

"Yesterday, we agreed on a very important working group - on the climate agenda. It is very important that all challenges we are facing today are not simply discussed but a strategy of the Union is worked out for the further promotion of the climate agenda," he said during a meeting of the EAEU heads of government with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

The Russian prime minister stressed that this is "in the interests both of the Union and of our countries."

Earlier, the prime ministers of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan held a private meeting.