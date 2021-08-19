Putin, Macron discuss situation in Afghanistan — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Emmanuel Macron of France have discussed the situation in Afghanistan, emphasizing the need to resolve humanitarian issues, the Kremlin press service said in a statement following a telephone conversation between the two leaders on Thursday.

"The parties thoroughly discussed the situation in Afghanistan following the coming to power of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia). Both parties emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of civilians and resolving pressing humanitarian issues," the statement reads.

According to the Kremlin press service, the parties expressed "readiness to work together to help establish peace and stability in Afghanistan, particularly within the UN Security Council and the G20."

Taliban fighters entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15, taking control of the entire city within a few hours. Later, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared himself caretaker president, calling for armed resistance to the Taliban. Western nations are now evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan.