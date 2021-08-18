US continues with attempts to influence Russian election campaigns, says security chief

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The United States continues with its attempts to interfere in Russia’s domestic issues using political technologists and non-profit organizations, trying to heat up tensions in the Russian society, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev told Izvestia daily.

Asked whether the United States is trying to interfere in Russia’s domestic issues, Patrushev said "Washington continues to pursue such aims."

According to the Russian security chief, "a legion of American political technologists and non-profit organizations are attempting to exert their influence on election campaigns in Russia with the aim of promoting influential agents in the authorities and are trying to heat up tensions in the Russian society for this purpose.".