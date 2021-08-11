North Korea eyes stronger cooperation with Russia to resist US — envoy

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. North Korean Ambassador to Russia Sin Hong-chol said that Pyongyang intends to ramp up cooperation with Moscow to counteract the United States.

"We will also boost cooperation between North Korea and Russia with the view to counter the US, a common threat, and continuously strengthen and develop at a higher level the strategic and traditional relations between our two countries in accordance with requirements of the new century," he said in an interview with TASS.

According to the ambassador, Pyongyang cannot ignore the threats it faces at the backdrop of the hostile policy that the US pursues against North Korea.