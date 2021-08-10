Iran looks forward to new impetus in relations with Russia — Ambassador

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Iran expects that the development of interaction with Russia will begin again in earnest after the new government is established in the country, Ambassador of Iran in Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday.

"We hope our interaction will have a new impetus in its development after the new government in Iran is formed," the diplomat said.

Relations between Russia and Iran are long-lasting and are at a very high level now, the Ambassador noted. The level of bilateral interaction in the political sphere is also high, Jalali said.

Moscow and Tehran are interacting broadly in the military sphere, the Ambassador said. "In the military sphere, on defense matters and on security matters also. Our interaction is very broad here," he noted.

"As far as the economic area is concerned, relations are just gaining momentum there. Trade turnover surged by 43% in 2020; Iran’s exports to Russia increased by 105%," the Ambassador noted.

Interaction between the two countries in the nuclear sphere is also evolving at a quick pace, Jalali added.