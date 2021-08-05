Instead of uniting Ukraine Zelensky sows seeds of discord — Zakharova

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, instead of uniting the country and its multi-ethnic people, sows seeds of discord, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in her Telegram-channel following Zelensky's call addressed to those residents of Donbass who considered themselves Russian to leave for Russia.

"Instead of uniting Ukraine and its multi-ethnic people Zelensky sows seeds of discord, thus ultimately ruining the country," Zakharova said.

She also said that "Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is paving the way for the surrender of the country’s sovereignty by repeating remarks about the need to end the imaginary occupation of Donbass amid Kiev’s attempts to join the European Union and NATO."

"By repeating remarks about fighting against the imaginary occupation, Zelensky is actually paving the way for the real surrender of Ukraine’s sovereignty. This is what EU and NATO accession would mean," she pointed out.