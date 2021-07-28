Russian and Georgian envoys are likely to meet in September-October

KAZAN, July 28. / TASS /. Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Grigory Karasin expects to meet with Special Representative of the Georgian Prime Minister for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze in September-October and address the settlement of relations between the countries.

"We hope that in the coming months, I think, in autumn, September-October, we will be able to meet in person," Karasin said on the sidelines of the XII International Economic Summit ‘Russia-Islamic World: KazanSummit 2021’.

Karasin mentioned that the sides had not yet agreed upon the venue. "It all depends on the pandemic, which is moving from country to country. Depending on this, we will decide on the meeting’s venue," he explained.

Karasin noted that he frequently contacted Abashidze by video link. "The contacts are quite useful, they bring good results in solving practical issues, including humanitarian and transport issues. We will continue our work," the Russian senator stressed.

Since 2012, Zurab Abashidze and Russian former Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin have held regular meetings in Prague. This format has been the only avenue for direct dialogue between Moscow and Tbilisi for some time.

The XII International Economic Summit ‘Russia - Islamic World: KazanSummit 2021’ is taking place on July 28-30, 2021, in Kazan. The representatives of 48 countries and 25 Russian regions take part in it. The summit is aimed at developing cooperation and maintaining a dialogue between Russia and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s member countries in the field of economy, politics and culture.