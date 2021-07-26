Russia hoping safety of Tunisians won’t be endangered — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia is carefully tracking developments in Tunisia and hopes that the stability and safety of its citizens will not be put under threat, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"We are definitely watching the news coming out of Tunisia. Of course, we are hoping that nothing will threaten stability and security of people in this country," he noted.

On July 25, Tunisian President Kais Saied announced that he is suspending parliament by 30 days, revokes immunity for all lawmakers and sacks Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi. Army units were moved into the capital and assumed positions in downtown Tunis, particualrly near the parliament building and the national TV broadcaster. The moves came after several major cities of Tunisia were rocked by manifestations on Sunday which demanded parliament dissolution, a change of political regime as well as holding those guilty of deteriorating epidemiological and social and economic situation in the country accountable.