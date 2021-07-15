Russian-Chinese relations more stable than traditional alliances, says embassy

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The relations between Moscow and Beijing are more stable and effective than traditional military-political alliances, Vitaly Fadeev, a senior counselor at the Russian Embassy in China, said during a video conference on Thursday.

The diplomat stressed the importance of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation Between the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation signed 20 years ago. "The Russian-Chinese relations surpass the traditional military-political alliances when it comes to their effectiveness and stability, with the flexibility that helps support this format of relations," Fadeev said.

He took note of the active political dialogue between Moscow and Beijing, pointing out that on Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to meet with his Chinese colleague Wang Yi. The diplomat also mentioned the development of cooperation between both superpowers in the post-Soviet space.

The Russian-Chinese Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation was signed on July 16, 2001 by Russian President Vladimir Putin and then President of China Jiang Zemin. On June 28, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping announced after their video conference that the treaty would be prolonged for five years.