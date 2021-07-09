Kremlin confirms Putin and Biden held a phone call on Friday

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden have held a phone call on Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Friday.

"Yes," he said when asked whether a phone call between the Russian and US leader had taken place.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki informed that the phone call had lasted for about an hour.

This is the first phone call between Putin and Biden since the Russian-US summit that took place in Geneva on June 16. Before the summit, the presidents held a phone call on April 13.