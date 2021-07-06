Estonian consul detained in St. Petersburg while receiving classified documents

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Estonia’s consul to St. Petersburg has been detained by Russian security officers while receiving classified documents from a Russian national, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Federal Security Service in St. Petersburg detained an Estonian diplomat, consul of the Estonian consulate general in St. Petersburg Mart Latte while receiving classified documents from a Russian national," it said. "Such activities are incompatible with the status of a diplomatic worker and are openly hostile in respect of Russia."

According to the FSB, the foreign diplomat will be subject to measures in accordance with international law.

Under international law, diplomats enjoy immunity in the country where they work but they can be denied the right to stay in case of a breach of the law or hostile activities. According to the Vienna Convention, the receiving state can notify the accrediting state at any time that the head of the diplomatic mission or any other diplomatic employee is a persona non grata and his or her stay in the country is inadmissible.

In all, six consuls, including Latte, are working at the Estonian consulate general in St. Petersburg.