Russia to discuss ‘pulling Ukraine into NATO’ with Turkey shortly — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia plans to discuss the topic of pulling Ukraine into NATO during the upcoming contacts with Turkey, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"We have made our position in regards to attempts to pull Ukraine into NATO very unambiguous. I have no doubts that serious, responsible states understand very clearly, what we mean. We plan another contact within our regular dialogue with the Turkish colleagues. I believe we will discuss this topic as well, of course," he said.

On June 19, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced that Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the expansion of cooperation between the two Navies, which would "assist in the implementation of NATO standards in the Ukrainian Navy, increase its defensive capability and its compatibility with NATO member states".