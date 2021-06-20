Russian ambassador calls for relying on deeds rather than on words in frelations with US

NEW YORK CITY, June 20. /TASS/. It is not words of the US side that matters in relations with Russia but its actions, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Sunday commenting on Washington's plans to impose more sanctions on Russia.

"Back in Geneva, unlike many of my colleagues, I was very particular about the summit results. I said that I trust deeds more than words. I said let us wait and see what our American colleagues are going to do," he told journalists upon arrival from Russia. "What you said (about plans to impose more sanctions - TASS) - I feel I have seen something of the kind, that we have been through this."

A Russian-US summit took place in the Swiss capital city of Geneva on JUne 16. The initiative came from Washington. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United Statess discussed the current state of and prospects for further development of bilateral relations, issues of strategic stability, international matters, including cooperation in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and ironing out regional conflicts. The leaders also announced that the ambassadors would return to Moscow and Washington in the near future.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN earlier on Sunday that Washington was preparing another package of anti-Russian sanctions over the situation around Russian blogger Alexei Navalny. He also said the the US would continue to impose sanctions against RUssian companies participating in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.