Russian ambassador says US' new sanctions is not a signal expected after summit

NEW YORK CITY, June 20. /TASS/. US National Adviser Jake Sullivan's words that Washington is preparing a new package of anti-Russian sanctions are not a signal that could be expected after the summit, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Sunday upon arrival from Russia.

"This is not a signal we all expected after the summit," he stressed.

"I don't think it is possible to stabilize and normalize relations between countries by means of sanctions," he said. "The current task is to normalize dialogue. First of all, we need to restore wrecked dialogue mechanisms."

According to the Russian diplomat, sanctions is not a way that can lead to a positive result. "It is sad that our American colleague are opting for a path that will not lead us to a positive result our president were oriented to," he n oted.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said earlier on Sunday that Washington was preparing another package of anti-Russian sanctions over the situation around Russian blogger Alexei Navalny. He also said the the US would continue to impose sanctions against Russian companies participating in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The Russian foreign ministry said earlier that ultimatum demands to Russia of a number of countries and the media campaign around Navalny were geared solely to destabilize the political situation in Russia.

The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that Nord Stream 2 is not a commercial project and is being implemented jointly with European partners. Russian president's press secretary Dmitry Peskov expressed resentment over attempts of a number of countries to link the future of the project to politically-motivated circumstances.