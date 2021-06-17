Biden’s image created by the media has nothing to do with the reality, says Putin

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The image of US President Joe Biden created by the Russian and US media, has nothing to do with the reality, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a videoconference with graduates of the personnel reserve development program of the Higher School of Public Administration on Thursday.

"The image of President Biden portrayed by our and even by the American media has nothing to do with the reality," Putin shared the impressions from the Wednesday’s Russia-US summit.

Skillful professional

The Russian president emphasized that the US leader had been on a European tour before meeting with him. "He is on a long trip, he flew from overseas, having the so-called jet lag, the change of the time zones," Putin pointed out, acknowledging that long flights were telling on him as well.

However, Biden looked energetic, and their face-to-face conversation lasted two hours or slightly longer. "He is fully in the know. He looked into his notes from time to time, but we are all doing this," Putin went on to say.

The way Biden is portrayed by the media "can even discourage a bit", he said. "However, one should not be discouraged: Biden is a professional, and one should work very attentively with him to avoid missing any detail. I can say with certainty that he never misses a single detail," Putin stressed. "This was absolutely obvious for me," he stressed.

He dismissed the rumors that the US leader is sometimes mixing things up. Commenting on this, Putin mentioned the press secretary of the White House, Jen Psaki. "His press secretary is a young, educated and pretty woman. She is mixing things up all the time. This is not because she is not enough educated or has a bad memory. Simply, you know when people think that some things are secondary, they don’t really fix their attention on this," Putin explained.

"Well, the Americans believe that nothing is more important than themselves. This is their style," he added. Therefore, there is nothing unusual in it. "I repeat once again - he is organized, he understands what he wants to achieve. And he is doing this very skillfully. One can feel this immediately," Putin concluded.