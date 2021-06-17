Putin praises kind atmosphere of summit talks with US President Biden in Switzerland

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the atmosphere of the summit talks with US President Joe Biden in Switzerland on June 16 was kind, and they managed to reach a mutual understanding on a number of key issues.

"The atmosphere was kind," Putin said during a videoconference with graduates of the personnel reserve development program of the Higher School of Public Administration on Thursday. "It seems to me that we have managed to understand each other and to agree on our positions on key issues. These issues are contradictory in many ways."

The Russian president added that the summit in Switzerland helped to understand the essence of such contradictions.

"We have managed to define directions or touchpoints, which will help us to speak about a possible rapprochement in the future," Putin said, adding that "there are still some issues, which pose an absolute priority and interest both for us and the United States."

The summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States took place at the Villa La Grange in Geneva on June 16.The 18th century Villa La Grange is located in the city’s largest park on the banks of Lake Geneva.

The villa is closed to visitors between June 8 and 18. The regional authorities announced tightened security measures for June 14-17. In particular, flights by unmanned aerial vehicles have been banned in the Geneva canton. A special security zone has been created around the summit’s venue, which includes Parc La Grange and its adjacent Parc des Eaux Vives.