{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Putin-Biden meeting in Geneva

Russia intends to adhere to all international norms on Northern Sea Route — Putin

The Convention on the Law of the Sea defines the legal regime of world waters, the President recalled

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. Russia intends to fully adhere to all norms of the international law relating to the Northern Sea Route (NSR), President Vladimir Putin told reporters following the results of the Russian-US summit in Geneva on Wednesday.

"I drew the attention of our [American] partners to the fact that we, Russia, intend to fully adhere to these international legal norms. We have never violated anything, we are ready to assist all interested countries and companies in the development of the Northern Sea Route," the head of state said.

Putin recalled that the Convention on the Law of the Sea, which regulates the Northern Sea Route, defines the legal regime of world waters. The head of state noted that Russia has the sovereign right not to let ships enter the internal waters of the Northern Sea Route, but does not abuse this right.

"The state is obliged to provide a peaceful passage across the territorial sea, in particular for warships. Are we against it? We are for it. As for the internal sea, there is a special regime, here we are not obliged to provide anything to anyone," he added.

"If we all, the interested countries, including and above all the countries-members of the Nordic Council, work together to resolve all these issues - there are issues that require additional consideration - I just have no doubt that we will find all solutions, I do not see any single problem we could not solve," Putin concluded.

The Northern Sea Route is the shipping route and the main sea line in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Barents, Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi and Bering seas). The route consolidates European and Far Eastern ports of Russia and navigable river mouths in Siberia in a single transport system. The route length is 5,600 km from the Kara Strait to the Providence Bay.

Putin-Biden meeting in Geneva
Putin says he is accustomed to seeing his words distorted by foreign media
The wish to explain something to the people is the reason behind the interviews to the US media, the Russian leader noted
Read more
Russia-US summit in Geneva concluded after around three and a half hours with a break
The Russian delegation has currently moved into the pavilion, where Vladimir Putin’s press conference will be held
Read more
G7 leaders urge Belarusian authorities to conduct new presidential election
The Group of Seven countries will cooperate on holding accountable those involved in the incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk with blogger Roman Protasevich aboard
Read more
Sputnik V is more effective against Indian strain of COVID than other vaccines — RDIF
In late April, the head of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed the vaccine, said that Sputnik V produces enough antibodies to battle the Indian strain of the coronavirus
Read more
Putin says return of ambassadors agreed at talks with Biden
The envoys "are returning to their places of duty", the Russian President added
Read more
Press review: US sets sights on South Caucasus and Kiev fears possible US-Kremlin deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 11th
Read more
White House gives exact time of Putin-Biden meeting
The expanded bilateral meeting will begin at 14:55 local time
Read more
Diplomat calls US link between FBK and Jehovah's Witnesses unprecedented
According to Maria Zakharvova, the Russian Foreign Ministry will bear in mind this in-depth and exact comparison
Read more
Russian Navy anti-submarine ship attacks enemy sub with torpedoes in Arctic drills
The scheduled naval maneuvers were held at the Northern Fleet’s practice ranges in the Barents Sea on June 15
Read more
Biden intends to indicate to Putin conditions for better relationship
According to the US leader, there are spheres where Washington and Moscow can work together
Read more
Russia has own strains of coronavirus circulating on its territory, expert says
The scientists are studying the properties of these viruses, Alexander Gintsburg added
Read more
Putin and Biden begin talks in expanded format
Previously, the leaders talked in a narrow format with the participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Read more
West tries to ruin Russia-China strategic partnership - Putin
President stressed that two countries shared relations of strategic partnership that had never existed before, and also a high level of trust and cooperation
Read more
EU’s Russia strategy authors have problems with history and sense of reality — diplomat
Earlier, the European Union’s foreign policy chief announced that the strategy would be based on three principles — pushing back, constraining, and engaging with Moscow at the same time
Read more
Russia ready to reciprocally transfer US convicts, Whelan not among them - diplomat
Russia is ready to hand over US citizens, convicted in Russia, via the Council of Europe Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons mechanism, says Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov
Read more
Issue of possible signing of final documents at Russia-US summit unsolved so far
It is known that the first meeting between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden to be held at 2:00 pm Moscow time
Read more
Russia to develop two-seat Su-57 fifth-generation fighter for exports
By 2028, the number of Su-57 fighters in the Russian Armed Forces will grow to 76
Read more
Russia registers 13,721 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, says crisis center
As many as 8,312 coronavirus patients recovered over the past day
Read more
G7 should prove its intent for predictable relations with Russia in deed, diplomat says
Maria Zakharova has commented on the joint communique of G7 countries on relations with Russia, pointing out that Russia’s predictability has been confirmed for years and the issue lies with the G7 countries
Read more
Russia starts 2020 UEFA Euro Cup with massive defeat against Belgium
Russia loses to Belgium 0-3
Read more
St. Petersburg suspends work of food courts from June 17
The authorities of St. Petersburg have also banned any public events indoors and outdoors with more than 3,000 spectators
Read more
Russian Navy ships deployed in the Pacific for drills
The naval tactical groups have covered a distance of 4,000 km from their naval bases and combat watch areas, Commander of the Pacific Fleet’s Primorye Flotilla of All-Arms Forces Rear Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov said
Read more
Danish midfielder Eriksen talks about his health after a heart attack
On Saturday, Finland’s team downed the team from Denmark 1:0. At the end of the first half, Eriksen collapsed on the pitch
Read more
YouTube removes Russian lawmaker’s video on discrimination of Sputnik V vaccine
Earlier, Russia's media watchdog sent Google a demand to lift the restrictions
Read more
Russia experts urge Biden not to hold joint press conference with Putin — news outlet
On June 12, it was reported that the US President would hold "a solo press conference" after the meeting with Putin in Geneva
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries
There are two countries on the list
Read more
UEFA approves rule of five substitute footballers at Euro Cup matches this summer
Members of the UEFA Executive Committee held a meeting on Wednesday discussing, among other things, an issue of the maximum amount of substitute players at matches of major European tournaments
Read more
Foreign fighters escort Russian Tu-160 bombers over Baltic Sea
Two Tu-160 bombers of Russia’s long-range aviation performed a scheduled flight that lasted about eight hours
Read more
Russia’s upgraded grenade launcher to get capability to hit tank from 1,000 m distance
Specialists will increase the weapon’s accuracy with new sights
Read more
NBC announces interview with Vladimir Putin ahead of Geneva summit
The first fragments are expected to be aired at Saturday 1:30 AM Moscow Time
Read more
Putin hopes meeting with Biden will be productive
Many issues that require top-level discussion have accumulated in Russian-American relations, the Russian President said
Read more
Geneva authorities welcome choice of Villa La Grange for Russian-US summit
La Grange Park, where the villa is located, is a very popular site that Geneva's residents and visitors visit for recreation
Read more
NATO to implement new concepts to counter "threats" from Russia - White House
NATO member-states also stressed the need to invest in the alliance
Read more
Russia has not seen predictability on US’ part in recent years, says Putin
Russian President noted that predictability and stability are the most important value in international affairs
Read more
Talks in private between Putin, Biden concluded — Kremlin spokesman
This part of the talks lasted almost two hours instead of scheduled one hour and fifteen minutes
Read more
US wants to cooperate with Russia on strategic stability, Syria and Arctic - White House
At the same time, Washington reserves the right to "send a clear message" to Moscow about "those harmful actions" of the Russian side, National Security Advisor to the US President Jake Sullivan said
Read more
US sanctions on Russia’s sovereign debt formally come into force on Monday
Particularly, the United States prohibits its companies from directly acquiring Russian debt liabilities issued by the Central Bank, the National Wealth Fund and the Finance Ministry after June 14, 2021
Read more
Making Russia responsible for China’s stance on nuclear arms is laughable - Putin
Russian President pointed out that Russia did not find fearsome China’s booming defense capabilities, because its own defense sufficiency was at a very high level
Read more
Aliyev, Erdogan sign declaration on allied ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey
In fact, the agreement implies all areas of cooperation between the two countries, including the defense sphere
Read more
No working meals planned during Putin-Biden summit in Geneva, says senior US official
The meeting may last for about four or five hours
Read more
Number of wounded in filling station fire in Russia’s Novosibirsk up to 16
The fire broke out at a gas filling station Eurogas at Gusinobrodskoye highway in Novosibirsk
Read more
Russia ready to consider prisoner swap with US, says Putin
He noted that much more Russian citizens are held in custody in the US than American citizens - in Russia
Read more
Press Review: NATO looks east to China and Russia eyes tightening of monetary policy
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 15th
Read more
Russia does not plan to extend easing of requirements for migrants, says source
All foreign citizens were allowed to temporarily stay and work in the country legally, foreigners who were staying in the country illegally received the opportunity to settle their legal status without any sanctions
Read more
Soviet cosmonaut Vladimir Shatalov passes away aged 93
Overall, Shatalov made three spaceflights. From January 1987 to September 1991, he served as head of the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
Read more
Naftali Bennett sworn in as Israel’s 13th Prime Minister
Earlier on Sunday, the Knesset approved the new government as well as elected Mickey Levy of the Yesh Atid party as a new speaker
Read more
Putin to talk to press pool immediately after Biden summit
According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the US side expressed no desire to hold a press conference jointly
Read more
NATO states must decide if they want to make friends in earnest - Zakharova
NATO’s summit in Brussels on Monday urged Russia to remove the Czech Republic and the United States from the list of unfriendly countries
Read more
Moscow to continue strengthening alliance with China regardless of Geneva summit — experts
The Chinese expert believes that the American President will test his Russian counterpart and "try to make an exchange with Putin in an attempt to split China-Russia relations"
Read more
Achilles the ‘psychic’ Hermitage cat predicts Italy will win first match of Euro 2020
Bowls with cat food were traditionally placed before Achilles next to flags, and the cat made his choice
Read more
No country can protect planet from hazardous celestial bodies alone, says Roscosmos chief
Planetary protection is one of the most important tasks for cosmonautics, Dmitry Rogozin stressed
Read more