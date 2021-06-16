EU’s Russia strategy authors have problems with history and sense of reality — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The authors of the European Union’s strategy on Russia, drawn up for the bloc’s summit due on June 24-25, have problems with the knowledge of history and perceiving the reality, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, earlier announced that the strategy would be based on three principles — pushing back, constraining, and engaging with Moscow at the same time.

"Can you imagine a person who offers you relations based on the principles: ‘push back, constrain and engage’? Can’t you? This is Borrell," Zakharova wrote. "People, who invented this concept, clearly have problems with the knowledge of history, perceiving the reality and the prevalence of phobias over the creative perception of the world.".