Putin-Biden summit in Geneva to last 4-5 hours including breaks, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The Russian-US summit in Geneva on June 16 is planned to last approximately 4-5 hours including breaks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.

"[Talks] should last 4-5 hours, with breaks and a change of formats," the Kremlin representative said in response to a question on the planned duration of the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and American President Joe Biden.

As Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters earlier, the beginning of the summit is scheduled for 14:00 Moscow time (13:00 local time). The talks will be held first in a limited format, then in an expanded one with the participation of delegations. This includes tea and coffee breaks. According to the presidential aide, regardless of the schedule, the actual duration of the summit depends on the course of the discussion and the presidents’ moods.