Kremlin finds worrisome growing East-West tensions

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The Kremlin has to state that the world situation continues to get worse, as the global system of security is degrading and new hotbeds of tension emerge. East-West tensions cause particular concern, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told the international forum of experts Primakov Readings in Moscow on Tuesday.

He stressed that on the forum's agenda there were certain "foreign policy, economic and humanitarian issues that will determine the development of the system of international relations for years ahead."

"We see that the world situation continues to get more complicated and less predictable. The global system of security - as Russian President Vladimir Putin has mentioned - is degrading. On the whole, the conflict potential is growing," he stressed.

Ushakov pointed to many unsettled old-time regional crises and the emergence of more local hotbeds of tension. "East-West relations cause special concern," the presidential aide said.

He explained that among other things he was referring to newly-introduced restrictions. "The spiral of notorious sanctions keeps growing and it seriously interferes with building normal relations but by no means promotes world stability," he said.

Forum's format

The Kremlin official said that last year the coronavirus pandemic left no chance for the Primakov Readings' participants to meet personally. The forum had to be held in the video conference mode.

"This time it became possible to arrange for our meeting in a combine fashion, and, I believe, all of us are very glad about this," he said.

Ushakov remarked that "an impressive group of experts, politicians, diplomats, public figures and business representatives has gathered in the hall." Delegates from twelve countries arrived in Moscow for the forum.

"Such a large and diversified audience is clear evidence the traditional participants have been looking forward for a lively debate. Secondly, the business, scientific and academic life is gradually getting back to normal, which, incidentally, is well seen in the just-held St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," Ushakov concluded.