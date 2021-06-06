NATO meddles in Russia-Belarus affairs to prevent their integration — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Effective Russian-Belarusian cooperation is not part of NATO’s plans, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel, commenting on a statement of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who voiced concerns over cooperation between Moscow and Minsk.

"Here is the answer to a question why the West is dealing with Belarus so fiercely. Normal effective cooperation between the two countries is not part of NATO’s plans. It needs to constantly interfere in domestic affairs of one or another country, or to simultaneously meddle in the affairs of both, just to prevent a natural course of mutually beneficial integration.

In comment on NATO’s readiness to "protect each member of the alliance from a threat posed by Moscow and Minsk," the diplomat wished NATO chief good health, noting that this was "directly linked to overcoming old phobias and getting rid of persecution mania."

The diplomat also noted that domestic terrorism in the United States has been added to the problems that have not been resolved by NATO for decades. "This is what the member-states need to urgently tackle rather than fake threats.".