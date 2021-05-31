Moscow slams West’s silence on Ryanair incident in Berlin

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has hammered home the lack of any reaction by Western countries to the emergency landing that a Ryanair flight from Dublin to Krakow made in the German capital of Berlin.

"The plane made an emergency landing yesterday and the news came only today, how come? How is it possible that we learned about it from a company press release and not from NATO’s loudspeakers? Is anyone demanding an international investigation?" she wrote on Facebook.

"How can this be happening after the West had been throwing fits of hysteria for a week following a similar incident that had occurred to the same air carrier in Minsk?" Zakharova pointed out. "But hey you don’t understand, this is something different," she retorted.

Germany’s DPA news agency reported earlier on Monday that a Ryanair flight had made an emergency landing in Berlin at about 08:00 pm on Sunday. The flight’s passengers departed the German capital at about 04:00 am on May 31, continuing on to their final destination of Krakow. The reasons for the emergency landing and the search of the aircraft that ensued remain unclear. According to the news outlet, a federal police spokesperson refused to reveal any details in the interests of the investigation. The Bild newspaper, in turn, said that the flight had made an emergency landing in Berlin due to a bomb threat.