Putin, Lukashenko focus on economy, pandemic at talks - Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko focused on trade, economic relations and the fight against the pandemic at their talks in Sochi, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday.

"There were mainly two major topics, namely the further development of the trade and economic cooperation of Russia and Belarus as well as the fight against the pandemic," Peskov said, adding that that two issues are interconnected worldwide.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the leaders held a formal meeting on Friday and went on to informal talks on Saturday.