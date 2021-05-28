Putin-Lukashenko talks to take one day only - Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko will be limited to one day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS Friday.

"[The meeting] is planned to take place today only," the spokesman said, answering a question whether the two leaders plan to continue talking during the weekend.

Earlier, during the protocol part of the meeting, Putin invited Lukashenko to take a swim in the Black Sea, noting that the water is becoming warmer by the day. In response, the Belarusian leader thanked Putin for the invitation to come "on Friday in particular, so that taking a swim could be possible during the weekend".